Measles Exposure Reported At Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia health officials have reported a second possible measles exposure in the city within a week, this time at Philadelphia International Airport. According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, an individual with measles passed through airport terminals B and F, as well as connecting areas to terminals C, D, and E, between 7:25 p.m. on Sunday (September 13) and 12:05 a.m. on Monday.

The individual was traveling through the airport and did not leave the premises, but may have exposed others during their time in the facility. Health authorities did say where the passenger flew in from or where they were going.

Officials said his case is not connected to the recent measles exposure at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, "This week's measles exposures are a reminder of how important it is for all of us to be up to date on our vaccinations. Every Philadelphian who is fully vaccinated has little to fear from the situation at CHOP and the airport. Even more importantly, every one of those people is doing their part to help protect our most vulnerable from measles."

So far in 2026, Pennsylvania has recorded at least 767 confirmed measles cases and four measles-related deaths. In the United States, more than 3,000 cases have been reported this year, with outbreaks in 45 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine — one at 12 to 15 months of age, and a second between ages four and six. Two doses provide about 97% protection against measles. However, recent data shows that only 92.4% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine during the 2025–2026 school year, down from 95.2% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. The illness can lead to pneumonia, brain infection, and death in severe cases.

Anyone who was at Philadelphia International Airport in the specified terminals during the exposure window and is not immune to measles, is unsure of vaccination status, is pregnant and not immune, or is immunocompromised is urged to contact a healthcare provider immediately. People who develop symptoms through Saturday (October 5) should seek medical care right away.

For more information on measles, vaccination, and outbreak updates, visit the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and CDC’s measles resources.