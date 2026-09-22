Miami Gets New Supertall Skyscraper

Miami is poised to welcome a new architectural marvel with the construction of the Waldorf Astoria Residences, set to become the tallest building in the Miami area. Rising 100 stories above Biscayne Boulevard, the skyscraper will reach a height of 1,049 feet, making it the tallest residential building south of New York City.

Designed as a series of glass cubes stacked on top of one another, the tower will be located near Bayside Marketplace. This design not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also qualifies the building as a "supertall" skyscraper, a designation for buildings exceeding 984 feet, according to international standards. The construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences will offer luxury living spaces with breathtaking views of Miami. The project reflects Miami's growing skyline and its status as a hub for innovative architecture. As reported by Recovery Answers, the building will be a significant addition to the city’s landscape.

The skyscraper is part of a broader trend in Miami, where developers are increasingly pushing the boundaries of height and design. This trend is evident in other cities as well, such as Dallas, where the HALL Arts Residences offer luxury living in the heart of the arts district. The Waldorf Astoria Residences is expected to attract both residents and tourists, contributing to Miami's vibrant urban environment.