Millions Along East Coast Under Coastal Flood Threat

A developing nor'easter is set to bring severe weather conditions to parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic this week. The main threat is expected to be gusty winds and rain through Wednesday (September 24). The coastal flood risk will increase as the week progresses, impacting areas from North Carolina's Outer Banks to New England.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm is expected to emerge off the coast by the end of the week, bringing high surf, strong winds, and severe beach erosion. Seas are anticipated to rise rapidly, creating heavy surf and dangerous waves along exposed beaches. Some areas could see wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, with offshore waves reaching 15 to 18 feet.

The National Weather Service has warned that rain and thunderstorms are expected across the central and eastern United States as the storm heads towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the week. The weather pattern will lead to multiple days of strong onshore winds, which could result in coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Forecasters predict that the Outer Banks will experience major coastal flooding, extreme surf, and heavy rain. The storm could potentially morph into a tropical storm south of New England by the weekend, although this scenario is considered unlikely.

As the storm intensifies, it could bring significant disruptions to Boston Harbor and the Massachusetts coastline. However, if the storm shifts closer to New Jersey or Long Island, the strongest impacts could shift farther south, potentially affecting New York City.

The Washington Post reports that the storm's exact track is uncertain, but it is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions to millions along the Eastern Seaboard.