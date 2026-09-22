New AI System To Help With Flight Delays In DC Area

The Department of Transportation has announced the launch of an advanced artificial intelligence tool to address flight delays in the Washington, D.C. area. The Strategic Management of Airspace, Routing and Trajectories (SMART) system, developed by Boston-based Air Space Intelligence, will be tested at Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport, and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy introduced the system on Monday (September 21), emphasizing that human controllers will continue to manage U.S. airspace, with AI providing real-time data to enhance decision-making.

The SMART tool, part of a 12-year, $875 million contract, integrates over 200 data streams to predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur. It provides air traffic controllers with real-time information about flight statuses, such as planes at the gate or taxiing, and uses color-coded visual cues to indicate waiting times for departures. According to The Hill, the system aims to improve the efficiency of American airspace and reduce delays.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford explained that SMART will not replace controllers responsible for preventing collisions but will assist traffic analysts in managing airspace more effectively. By incorporating predictive analytics and accurate weather data, the system can optimize flight paths and speeds to minimize delays. The FAA plans to expand SMART nationwide by 2028, as reported by Nextgov.

The Washington, D.C. region was selected for the initial rollout due to its complex airspace and frequent weather disruptions. The FAA believes successful deployment here will pave the way for broader implementation. The initiative is part of a larger federal effort to modernize air traffic control systems, including telecommunications upgrades and new surface awareness systems, according to Avi-Go.