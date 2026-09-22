NFL To Proceed With Cowboys-Ravens Game In Rio

The NFL has confirmed that Sunday's (September 27) game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will proceed as planned at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Despite concerns about the playing surface, the league remains committed to hosting the Week 3 matchup in Brazil.

The grass at Maracanã Stadium, home to the Flamengo soccer team, has been criticized for its poor condition. Frequent rain and multiple soccer matches have left the field in what some players have called "deplorable" shape. Flamengo's goalkeeper, Agustin Rossi, expressed frustration over the field's state, noting the difficulty in playing on such uneven ground.

The NFL, however, is confident that the field will be ready. A spokesman for the league stated, "As with all international games, we have a plan in place to ensure a high-quality playing surface." Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the league's commitment to player safety.

This game marks the NFL's first in Rio de Janeiro, following previous matches held in São Paulo. The league is aware of the challenges posed by the field conditions but has several days to make improvements before the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Both teams, currently holding a 1-1 record, are scheduled to arrive in Brazil on Thursday and will practice on Friday.