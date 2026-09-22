Parole Hearing For Menendez Brothers Set For Next Year

Parole hearings for the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez, have been scheduled for early next year in California. According to ABC News, Lyle's hearing is set for February 23, 2027, and Erik's will follow on February 24. Both hearings will be conducted from their current location at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home. Their case gained notoriety due to the high-profile nature of the trial and their claims of abuse by their father, which they argued as a motive for the killings. The brothers were initially sentenced to life without parole, but in May 2025, a Los Angeles judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life, allowing them to be eligible for parole because they were under 26 at the time of the crimes.

The upcoming parole hearings have been moved up by more than a year, thanks to a provision under Proposition 9, also known as Marsy’s Law. This law allows for an earlier parole hearing if there is new information or a change in circumstances indicating the person may be suitable for parole. The California Board of Parole granted the earlier dates after reviewing petitions from the brothers.

Despite their claims of abuse and some family support for their release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has stated it will oppose parole. The parole board previously denied their release in August 2025, citing concerns over rule-breaking behavior in prison, including the use of smuggled cell phones, and antisocial personality traits.

The brothers have made efforts to rehabilitate, participating in programs within the prison. Their family has expressed pride in the changes the brothers have made, highlighting their service and accomplishments during their incarceration.