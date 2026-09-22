During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 22), President Donald Trump announced a significant change in terminology regarding artificial intelligence. He declared that the U.S. will now refer to artificial intelligence as "super intelligence" in all government documents. Trump explained that the term "artificial" makes the technology sound fake, whereas "super intelligence" is a more accurate representation.

President Trump emphasized that the U.S. will not restrict the growth of this technology, but the Justice Department will intervene if necessary. He expressed confidence in the potential of super intelligence, dismissing fears about its dangers as exaggerated. According to The Hill, Trump stated, "The use of the word artificial makes intelligence sound fake. It is not fake. It's actually amazing."

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about the rapid advancement of AI technology. Some experts have warned about potential doomsday scenarios, but Trump compared these warnings to past environmental predictions, which he dismissed as hoaxes. The Washington Times reported that Trump said, "The very same people who said we'd all be dead in 12 years because of global warming... are now saying that AI is going to kill us all."

The renaming of AI to super intelligence is part of Trump's strategy to ensure the U.S. remains a leader in technological innovation, especially in competition with countries like China. As reported by Reuters, AI is expected to be a major topic of discussion during Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Washington.