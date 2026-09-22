Pritzker Reveals His Use Of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently opened up about his use of a GLP-1 medication, revealing that he has lost 80 pounds since being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes two years ago. The 61-year-old Democrat began taking the drug after doctors warned he would need insulin for life. Now, his glucose levels have improved, and he no longer requires insulin.

Pritzker's disclosure marks the first time he has publicly acknowledged his diabetes and the use of GLP-1, a medication prescribed for both diabetes treatment and weight loss. During a CBS interview, Pritzker shared that his health transformation began after his diagnosis, which prompted him to change his diet and exercise routine. He now regularly walks along Chicago's Lake Michigan path, engaging with constituents.

The governor, who has faced public scrutiny about his weight, emphasized that his motivation was health-related, not political. Despite speculation about a 2028 presidential run, Pritzker stated his focus remains on Illinois. His wife, MK Pritzker, supported his decision to use GLP-1, expressing her desire for him to maintain his health.

Pritzker also highlighted Illinois' decision to cover GLP-1 medications for state employees, believing it saves money by reducing the need for insulin and preventing diabetes-related complications. The governor's announcement comes as he takes a more active role in the 2026 midterms, further fueling presidential candidacy rumors.