Rams QB Stafford Climbs All-Time Touchdown List

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to solidify his Hall of Fame credentials. On Monday night (September 21), Stafford threw four touchdown passes in a victory over the New York Giants, surpassing Philip Rivers to secure sixth place on the all-time touchdown list. This achievement highlights Stafford's exceptional career, as he also became only the second quarterback to record at least 25 three-touchdown games for two different teams.

Stafford's performance was instrumental in the Rams' win, showcasing his skill and experience on the field. His ability to consistently deliver high-scoring games has been a key factor in his team's success. Stafford's career, marked by numerous records and accolades, continues to impress fans and analysts alike.

The Rams will look to build on their recent victory as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos next Sunday night. Stafford will have another opportunity to add to his touchdown total and further cement his legacy in the NFL.