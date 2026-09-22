Rays Look To Clinch AL East Title

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the brink of securing the American League East title as they prepare to face the New York Yankees in a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday (September 22) at Yankee Stadium. The Rays, who have held a commanding lead in the division since June 27, need just one win to clinch the AL East crown, marking their first division title since 2021.

The Rays have been dominant throughout the season, boasting a 95-60 record, and they arrive in New York with a six-game lead over the Yankees with only seven games left in the regular season. A victory in any of the four games against the Yankees will not only secure the division but also guarantee the Rays a bye through the Wild Card Series and home-field advantage in both the AL Division Series and potentially the AL Championship Series.

The Yankees, managed by Aaron Boone, face a daunting task. They must sweep the four-game series to keep their division hopes alive. Boone acknowledged the challenge, stating it would be a "tall order" to prevent the Rays from celebrating in the Bronx. Despite the uphill battle, the Yankees are already assured of a postseason berth, likely entering as a Wild Card team.

Tampa Bay's success has been driven by strong performances from their starting pitchers. Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen are set to take the mound for the doubleheader, with Martinez having led the team to a 22-7 record in his starts this season. Meanwhile, Rasmussen has been undefeated in his outings since July 9.

The Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodón and Max Fried, both of whom have shown resilience in September. Rodón has a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA in his recent starts, while Fried has posted a 1.69 ERA in September.

As the Rays aim to cap off their impressive season with a division title, the Yankees will focus on maintaining momentum heading into their upcoming Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, scheduled to begin on September 29. The outcome of this pivotal series will shape the postseason landscape for both teams.