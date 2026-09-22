Red Sox Make Tracy Full-Time Manager

The Boston Red Sox have officially named Chad Tracy as their full-time manager, removing the interim tag and signing him to a three-year contract. Tracy, who is 41 years old, took over the managerial role from Alex Cora on April 26 and has since led the team to a 74-55 record, securing an American League Wild Card berth.

Tracy's leadership has been instrumental in the team's success this season, and his appointment comes as the Red Sox continue to make bold moves under the guidance of Craig Breslow, the team's chief baseball officer. Breslow, known for his willingness to take significant in-season risks, has seen his strategies pay off with the team's second consecutive postseason appearance. On Tuesday (September 22), the Red Sox picked up Breslow's contract options for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, further solidifying his role in the organization.

Breslow's decision to fire Alex Cora and overhaul the coaching staff early in the season was a notable gamble that has since been vindicated. The Red Sox's aggressive approach included the mid-season acquisition of catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Curtis Mead, moves that have contributed to the team's playoff run. According to the Boston Globe, Breslow emphasized the importance of acting decisively and creating a supportive environment for players to thrive.

As the Red Sox prepare for the postseason, Tracy expressed gratitude to his team, saying, "I want to express gratitude for everyone in the room. You stared impossible in the face. The position we were in, you beat it back and said, 'The hell with that, we’re going to the playoffs.'" His leadership and the team's resilience have set the stage for what fans hope will be a successful playoff run.