Rolling Loud Will Return To California In 2027 For 10th Anniversary

“California has always been a huge part of Rolling Loud’s story, and it feels good to be back,” Zigler said in a statement. “We’ve built an incredible community in Southern California over the years, and that’s something we never take for granted. We’re excited to bring three days of Rolling Loud to the NOS Events Center and give California something to remember.”



There's no word on the lineup just yet, but it's bound to be packed with the biggest names in Hip-Hop and beyond. Presale tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 24, at 11 p.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. Fans can secure their 3-day pass with just $10 down on a layaway plan.



The news comes shortly after the festival announced its return to Orlando, Fla., from May 7 to May 9, and to India on December 13 and 14. Before the festival continues its global domination, fans can relive their experiences while watching Rolling Loud: The Movie starring Owen Wilson, Travis Scott, Matt Rife, and more. The film debuts in theaters on October 2.