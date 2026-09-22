Taylor Swift Reveals Release Date After Kicking Off Cryptic Countdown — What To Know

Taylor Swift has new music arriving at the end of the week.

The global megastar announced on Tuesday (September 22) that her new single, “Patient Zero,” will make its debut on Friday (September 25). Swift’s confirmation arrives shortly after fans noticed a cryptic countdown on her website. Swifties also noticed the hitmaker updated her social media bios to read, “And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u. ❤️‍🔥,” swapping out the Os for zeroes.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣”

New music from Swift arrives as she approaches the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut studio record. Swift, who will make history at the MTV VMAs over the weekend, was 16 when she delivered her country record on October 24, 2006, and went on to shatter records and transcend genres int he music industry. Two decades after her debut, Swift is about to return to Nashville, Tennessee, where the Country Music Association’s 60th CMA Awards will take place in November. Swift received her first nomination in four years in the Single of the Year category for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which appeared on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Swift reacted on her Instagram story at the time, “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠”

“Patient Zero” will follow “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and Swift’s latest studio record, The Life of a Showgirl. See Swift's “Patient Zero” announcement here: