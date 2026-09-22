Taylor Swift Set To Receive First-Ever Artist Director Honor At 2026 VMAs

On Monday (September 21), CBS and MTV announced that Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The new award recognizes artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.

The honor comes with a record attached. Swift and Beyoncé are currently tied atop the all-time VMAs leaderboard with 30 wins apiece. Accepting the Artist Director Honors moves Swift to 31, making her the most awarded artist in the show's history — before a single competitive category is called.

Swift began co-directing her own videos in 2019 with "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," then took the chair by herself for "The Man" in 2020. It won Best Direction that year, making her the first woman to win the category as sole director of her own video. She's since directed "Cardigan," "Willow," "All Too Well: The Short Film," "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled," "Karma," "Lavender Haze," "Fortnight," and most recently "The Fate Of Ophelia" and "Opalite" from The Life Of A Showgirl.

According to the announcement, the Artist Director Honors celebrates artists who have "pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice," filling a gap between Best Direction, which honors a single video, and the Video Vanguard Award, which honors a body of work as a performer. MTV has not confirmed whether Swift will attend.

The 2026 VMAs air live Sunday, September 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ (Premium). The ceremony returns to the West Coast for the first time since 2017, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Snoop Dogg hosting.

Madonna leads the field with 11 nominations and opens the show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years. Swift follows with nine, all for "The Fate Of Ophelia," including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, and Best Direction. Nirvana receives the Michael