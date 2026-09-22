The Weeknd Debuts New Song In Japan That Pays Homage To Classic Anime

The song was accompanied by stunning visuals created by Yoko Taro, who integrated animations from his video game Nier: Automata and "Neon Genesis Evangelion." In addition, The Weeknd also delivered timeless hits like “Popular,” “One of the Girls,” “Less Than Zero,” “Kiss Land,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Out of Time" with special guest Tomoko Aran.



The Weeknd spoke about his four-year tour in a recent interview for the launch of GQ Singapore and the first anniversary of GQ Hong Kong. The 17-date trek is the final leg of Tesfaye's historic stadium tour, and it's the last chance for fans to experience the critically acclaimed production before it concludes in Malaysia on November 5.



“First and foremost, I hope people feel like they got their money’s worth," he said. "I want them to step into my world and forget everything outside that stadium for a few hours. I want it to feel cathartic, immersive and unlike anything else they can experience. Every city teaches me something, so I’m constantly refining the experience. That’s one of the beautiful things about performing live. The show is never truly finished.”



Check out more moments from The Weeknd's opening night in Japan below.