The Weeknd Debuts New Song In Japan That Pays Homage To Classic Anime
By Tony M. Centeno
September 22, 2026
The Weeknd debuted a new song in Japan that samples the theme music of a revered anime series.
Over the weekend, Abel Tesfaye kicked off the first-ever Asian leg of his "After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour" with a pair of shows at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan. During the opening show on Saturday, September 19, the Grammy Award-winning singer brought out Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi to perform her iconic 1995 hit “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” which is the opening theme from the 1997 anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion." Afterward, Tesfaye premiered his new song "Tokyo," which samples Takahashi's hit.
The song was accompanied by stunning visuals created by Yoko Taro, who integrated animations from his video game Nier: Automata and "Neon Genesis Evangelion." In addition, The Weeknd also delivered timeless hits like “Popular,” “One of the Girls,” “Less Than Zero,” “Kiss Land,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Out of Time" with special guest Tomoko Aran.
The Weeknd spoke about his four-year tour in a recent interview for the launch of GQ Singapore and the first anniversary of GQ Hong Kong. The 17-date trek is the final leg of Tesfaye's historic stadium tour, and it's the last chance for fans to experience the critically acclaimed production before it concludes in Malaysia on November 5.
“First and foremost, I hope people feel like they got their money’s worth," he said. "I want them to step into my world and forget everything outside that stadium for a few hours. I want it to feel cathartic, immersive and unlike anything else they can experience. Every city teaches me something, so I’m constantly refining the experience. That’s one of the beautiful things about performing live. The show is never truly finished.”
Check out more moments from The Weeknd's opening night in Japan below.
The Weeknd performing in Tokyo, Japan with his new mask, new visuals, and new opening. 🚨💚— QG The Weeknd (@QGTheWeeknd) September 19, 2026
🎥: 2_4abel_ pic.twitter.com/5VvRSNCoiI
The Weeknd performing ‘Blinding Lights’ in Tokyo Night 1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3qH6GETYhr— TheWeekndOnline (@TheWeekndOnl) September 20, 2026
The Weeknd performing ‘Out Of Time’ with fans in Tokyo Night 2 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/vTTXC24npm— TheWeekndOnline (@TheWeekndOnl) September 20, 2026
São Paulo x Tokyo Drift 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KKo7ZjTnO6— The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) September 20, 2026