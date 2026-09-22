Trump Predicts Iran Deal Post-Midterms

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 22) in New York City, expressing optimism about reaching a deal with Iran after the upcoming U.S. midterm elections on November 3. During his speech, Trump posed a stark choice: "Will a deal be made or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic?" The Iranian delegation was present as he delivered these remarks.

Trump's comments come amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with the president emphasizing the need for economic pressure on Iran from the international community. He also reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, a statement that received applause from the assembly.

The president's speech highlighted his administration's achievements, including economic growth and reduced crime rates, while also defending U.S. military actions in Iran. Trump described the U.S. as "back" and stronger than ever, according to The Hill.

Despite his optimistic outlook, Trump faces challenges both domestically and internationally. His decision to ban several media outlets from the White House has sparked legal battles, and his approval ratings remain low, partly due to concerns over the economic impact of the Iran conflict, as reported by KNKX.

Trump's remarks on Iran were made in the context of broader diplomatic efforts, including meetings with leaders from Ukraine, the U.K., Japan, and Gulf countries. He also hinted at potential talks with the Iranian delegation during the assembly.

Looking ahead, Trump anticipates a deal with Iran, which he believes will allow the country to rebuild and become a significant player in the Middle East. However, he also warned of the potential for military action if a deal is not reached, as noted by Reuters.