Trump To Address United Nations On Global Issues

President Donald Trump is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 22) in New York City. He will speak in the morning, focusing on global issues such as the ongoing war with Iran, rising energy prices, and the impact of artificial intelligence. Trump will also meet with Gulf leaders to discuss the war with Iran, as well as hold talks with Venezuelan interim leader Delcy Rodríguez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to CNN, the General Assembly's theme this year is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformations: A United Nations That Delivers for All." This meeting comes amid concerns over emerging AI models and the search for a new UN Secretary-General as António Guterres prepares to step down.

Azernews reports that Trump will also engage in bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Additionally, he is expected to sign agreements related to US security arrangements with Denmark and Greenland.

The assembly will address pressing global issues, including the war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to speak, marking a rare appearance given the ongoing conflict with the United States.

As reported by The Inquirer, the UN faces challenges such as geopolitical divisions and financial instability. Despite these issues, the assembly remains a vital platform for international diplomacy and cooperation.