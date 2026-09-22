Walmart Recalls Frozen Pasta Over Potential Contamination With Deadly Bacteria

Walmart has issued a nationwide recall for two lots of frozen pasta after tests detected possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe and sometimes deadly illness. The recall targets bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine, produced by Gias Foods of New York City, and sold in 22-ounce yellow plastic bags at Walmart stores across the country.

The recalled pasta can be identified by lot numbers L6079C or L6080C and expiration dates of September 19 or September 20, 2027, printed on the back of the packaging. The products also carry UPC code 194346442706.

Routine tests by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services led to the discovery of the potential contamination. Following these findings, Gias Foods stopped distributing the affected pasta and began working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the source, as noted in the Good Housekeeping report.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled lots. Still, listeria can be especially dangerous for pregnant people, young children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that listeria infections can cause fever, muscle aches, and sometimes more severe complications such as miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who purchased the affected pasta are urged not to eat it. Instead, they should return it to the Walmart store where it was purchased for a full refund. If returning the product is not possible, it should be disposed of securely so that pets and others cannot access it. Customers with questions can contact Gias Foods by emailing sales@giasfoods.com.

The recall remains active as the FDA and Gias Foods continue their investigation into the source of the contamination. No timeline has been provided for when distribution might resume.