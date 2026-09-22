Watch: William Shatner, 95, Performs Ozzy, Metallica Classics At First-Ever Heavy Metal Show

By Will Mendelson

September 22, 2026

52nd Annual Saturn Awards
Photo: Victoria Sirakova / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Beam him up to the rock stage!

William Shatner made his metal debut at age 95 with a set packed with some of the genre’s biggest classics.

The Star Trek icon took the stage at Chicago’s Park West on Saturday, Sept. 19, ahead of his scheduled appearance at Riot Fest.

Backed by a band called The *uckers, Shatner put his spin on Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Rather than singing the songs traditionally, Shatner delivered the lyrics in his signature dramatic spoken-word style while his backing band powered through the heavy instrumentals.

The actor also debuted three original songs — “Rage,” “Sky” and “One Fear” — during the performance. The show comes as Shatner prepares to release his debut metal album, What the F Is Heavy Metal?, through Cleopatra Records.

Watch Shatner's performance of "Crazy Train" below.

William Shatner
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