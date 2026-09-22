'Wherever You Will Go' Rockers The Calling To Drop First New Album In 22 Years

More than two decades after releasing their last album, The Calling are officially making their return.

The "Wherever You Will Go" hitmakers will drop Before The World Turns To Dust on Friday (Sept. 25), their first new album since their 2004 LP Two.

For frontman Alex Band, the comeback follows a difficult journey that included a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2010. By 2018, Band had regained enough of his motor skills to return to performing and decided to resurrect the rock group.

“When we got back on the road, it was crazy to see all of the fans who stuck by me,” Band said in a statement, per Yahoo. “I didn't even know I'd be alive at this point. It's changed my perspective.”

Band also revealed that fans shouldn’t expect the band to reinvent its sound on the upcoming record.

“We aren't trying to chase any current trends or change our sound,” he admitted. “We're just hoping that our big, anthemic sound resonates.”

Listen to the upcoming album's first single, "Dust," below.