White House Unveils 24/7 ‘Trump TV’ After Banning Major News Outlets

The White House has launched a new 24-hour video channel called 'Trump TV: The Essentials Station' just days after President Donald Trump barred reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing White House events. The channel, which streams on YouTube rather than traditional cable, features archived footage of Trump administration events, including past speeches and highlights, and promises updates in real time.

The debut broadcast included President Trump’s July 3 Mount Rushmore address, followed by a replay of his 2025 inauguration. The White House promoted the service on social media with teasers and described it as “streaming 24/7,” even if much of the content is not live.

The channel’s launch comes as the White House’s relationship with the press hits a new low. On Friday, President Trump revoked the credentials of those three outlets, saying it was due to what he called “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.” In a post on Truth Social, President Trump defended the move, writing, “Fake News is a threat to democracy,” and argued that the Oval Office should be treated with “Decorum, Respect, and Dignity” rather than being “defiled by Third Rate Clowns” who he claims distort the news. He also criticized U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is assigned to the lawsuit challenging the ban.

In response to the ban, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit on Monday (September 21), arguing that the administration’s actions violate their First Amendment rights to a free press and Fifth Amendment due-process rights. The lawsuit asks the court to restore their White House credentials and block enforcement of the ban while the case is heard. The suspended outlets said in their legal filing, “This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment.”

The fallout has disrupted traditional coverage of presidential events. The television pool—which includes ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox News—refused to provide alternative coverage for CNN’s scheduled pool assignment, meaning some major events, like Monday’s White House helipad unveiling, were only available via the White House livestream. Without press microphones present, President Trump’s remarks were often inaudible, as noted by multiple outlets and critics on social media. The New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, and Reuters also withheld photographs of Trump’s events in solidarity with the banned journalists.

The White House maintains that the First Amendment does not guarantee news organizations automatic access to the president or participation in the press pool. The administration says the new streaming service allows it to communicate directly with the public while the legal dispute over press access continues. The lawsuit is ongoing, with the banned outlets seeking an immediate court order to restore their credentials and the broader media community watching closely for the outcome.