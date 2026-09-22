Yankees' Judge Likely Out For Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are bracing for the postseason without their captain, Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone announced today that Judge is not expected to participate in next week's American League Wild Card Series due to a calf injury. This setback follows Judge's recent return from a fractured rib, which sidelined him for over three months.

Judge was placed on the injured list last Friday after playing only seven games post-recovery. The Yankees are now strategizing to fill the void left by their star right fielder as they prepare for the crucial series.

Judge's absence is a significant blow to the Yankees' lineup. His leadership and batting prowess are crucial, especially during the high-stakes postseason. The team will need to rely on other key players to step up and deliver in his absence.

As the Yankees head into the Wild Card Series, they will be closely monitoring Judge's recovery. The team remains hopeful for a speedy recovery but is prepared to move forward without him for the immediate future.