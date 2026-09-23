100-Thousand Pounds Of Raw Meat Recalled Nationwide

By iHeartRadio

September 23, 2026

U.S. Beef Prices Hit Record Highs
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a recall of over 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat products due to false USDA inspection labels. The products, distributed by Star Meat Delivery Inc. in Lucama, North Carolina, were shipped to A&D Foods in Georgia and then nationwide. The recall affects products with the establishment number "EST. 1363," which does not correspond to a federally inspected facility.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the recall as Class I, indicating a high health risk. The products, which include ground pork, chorizo, pork chops, beef ribs, and goat cuts, were vacuum-sealed and shipped in cardboard boxes. Some may have been repackaged with store-applied labels.

No illnesses have been reported, but the USDA warns that uninspected food may contain harmful bacteria, undeclared allergens, or other contaminants. Consumers, retailers, and restaurants are advised to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase. More details and a list of affected products can be found on the USDA's recall page.

For more information, visit the USDA's recall page.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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