Bettman: NHL In No Rush To Expand

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has expressed gratitude for the interest in expanding the league but emphasized there is no rush to add new franchises. During a meeting with the league's governors on Tuesday (September 22), Bettman discussed ongoing feasibility studies for potential teams in Houston and Austin, Texas. The evaluation process, involving the Friedkin family, is expected to conclude by December, as reported by NHL.com.

The Friedkin family, known for their ownership of European soccer clubs AS Roma and Everton, is considering a $3.5 billion investment, which includes the expansion fee and the cost of building a new arena. Bettman noted that both Houston and Austin would require new facilities, and the decision will depend on which market is better suited for an NHL team. The league's governors have not yet voted on the matter, as the process is still in the exploratory phase.

In addition to Texas, there is interest from groups in Atlanta and Arizona, despite past challenges in those markets. However, these discussions are not as advanced as the Texas proposal. Bettman stated that expansion is a multi-billion-dollar commitment and will proceed at the governors' pace, according to U.S. News.

Bettman also addressed concerns about the league having an odd number of teams, noting that the NHL successfully managed with 31 teams when the Vegas Golden Knights joined in 2017. The league currently consists of 32 teams, with the Seattle Kraken being the most recent addition in 2021.

The Friedkin family expressed excitement about potentially bringing an NHL team to Texas, highlighting the unique attributes of both Houston and Austin. They believe each city has the infrastructure, passionate fan base, and economic strength to support a successful franchise, as detailed by Houston Public Media.