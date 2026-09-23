Brent Faiyaz Announces Exclusive 3-City Arena Tour: See The Dates
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2026
Brent Faiyaz is getting ready to hit the stage for his first headlining shows in three years.
On Wednesday, September 23, the Grammy-nominated singer announced plans for his three-night event, “Brent Faiyaz Live: I Spent The Night With Brent Faiyaz" presented by Encore Live. The Icon singer will embark on an exclusive tour run beginning November 30 at the United Center in Chicago, followed by his second show on December 3 at Barclays Center in New York City. Faiyaz will conclude the mini tour run on December 11 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
“I’m excited to get back onstage again," Brent Faiyaz said in a statement. "Being in the room with the fans, feeling the energy back and forth, that's something you can't recreate anywhere else. I took my time with ICON because I wanted it to mean something, and now I get to bring it to the people who rode with me through all of it."
His three-city trek will be his first batch of headlining concerts in three years. Fans will get to see Brent Faiyaz perform hits from his extensive catalog along with new songs from his latest album. The accomplished R&B singer delivered his third studio album Icon back in February. The 10-track album features his smash hit "have to," which is produced by Tommy Richman, Dpat, Andrew Kim, Jonah Roy and Noah Williamson. Raphael Saddiq served as the album's executive producer while hitmakers Benny Blanco, Chad Hugo, Jordan Ware, Mike Dean, and others also contributed.
Presale tickets for all three shows begin Thursday, September 24, with general on-sale tickets available Friday, September 25.