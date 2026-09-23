Byron Donalds' Website Removes References To Trump

Florida's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Byron Donalds, has recently updated his campaign website, removing most references to President Donald Trump. Previously, Donalds' website prominently featured Trump's endorsements and included a photo of the two together. However, in an update this week, these mentions have been significantly reduced.

The website, which once stated that Donalds' top priority as governor would be to "Enact the Trump Agenda," now emphasizes "affordability" as a key focus. According to the NBC News, the shift comes as recent polls indicate a decline in Trump's approval ratings.

Despite the changes, Trump's endorsement is still acknowledged on a dedicated endorsements page, accessible through a dropdown menu. Donalds, who won the Republican primary in August, is set to face Democratic nominee David Jolly in the upcoming general election on November 3.

The decision to modify the website follows a broader trend among some Florida Republicans distancing themselves from Trump. U.S. Representative María Elvira Salazar recently released a campaign ad criticizing Trump's immigration policies, highlighting a shift in political strategy as the election approaches.

Donalds' campaign responded to the website update, stating that the changes reflect a focus on issues that matter most to Floridians, such as affordability and government transparency. The campaign emphasized that Donalds remains proud of Trump's endorsement but is committed to addressing pressing state issues.

With six weeks left until the election, candidates are intensifying their efforts to appeal to voters in a competitive political environment.