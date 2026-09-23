Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance At Vogue World Fashion Show In Italy

Bardi was one of several celebrities who walked in the fashion. Jennifer Lopez hit the runway in a Dolce & Gabbana black bustier gown with sheer black gloves and matching black shoes. Other notable names, including artists like J Balvin and MGK as well as actresses Madelyn Cline and Madelaine Petsch, also showed off their lavish Italian ensembles on the runway. Meanwhile, singer Alicia Keys closed out the show by performing Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" on the piano.



Cardi B also managed to stir up more rumors during her time in Milan. In one video posted on social media, you can see Cardi pull up to an event where she was seen chatting with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye. The two only spoke for a few seconds, but it's not clear how long they were together at the event. The rapper and the athlete had been spotted together before, so fans went wild with their theories.



Check out more moments from Cardi B's surprise appearance at Vogue World: Milano below.