"Hey brother: can you show me where I’m actively abusing women to this day," Brown wrote. "NOT ALLEGEDLY, NOT I HEARD. CRIMINALITY IS PUBLIC INFORMATION WHEN YOU ARE CONVICTED OF SOMETHING! So hey my good brother. PLEASE print some receipts for your claim. WHAT ABUSE CHARGES (VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN) CURRENTLY and over the last 17 years have I been convicted of? I want you to show me those charges and convictions. Love your message but you are clearly misinformed or you believe any headline with out facts. Must be from all this toxic shows you speak of watching. Hope this helps your journalism. God bless and good day my brother 🙏🏽"



Chris Brown may have recently pleaded guilty to assault of a man in the U.K., but he has yet to be convicted of abusing another woman since 2009. He was sued in 2022 by a woman named Chantel Frank, who accused him of sexual assault and battery on a yacht owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs in Miami. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed after Brown's attorneys shared proof that Frank contacted the singer, sent explicit photos, and even pursued a relationship with him immediately following the alleged 2020 incident.



Watch Charlamagne Tha God give David Dennis, Jr. the heehaw on "Donkey of the Day" below.