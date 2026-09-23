Chvrches Return After Three Years With Brand-New Song: Listen

By Will Mendelson

September 23, 2026

2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO - Show
Photo: JC Olivera / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Chvrches are officially back.

The Scottish synth-pop band has released “Roses,” their first new song in three years.

“This is the longest break we had ever taken between albums and when we got together to write new music, we wanted to really push ourselves and not be retreading ground we’d walked before,” singer Lauren Mayberry said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “It feels like the most coherent vision we’ve had as a band. We’re excited to be back.”

While the group hasn't yet announced a new album, “Roses” appears to signal the start of the follow-up to the 2021 LP Screen Violence, the band’s fourth studio album.

The "Mother We Share" hitmakers are also slated to perform two intimate shows at currently undisclosed venues in Glasgow and London on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, respectively.

Listen to "Roses" below.

Chvrches
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