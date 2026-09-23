Colts Place Pierce On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts have placed wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve after he aggravated his surgically repaired heel during Sunday's (September 20) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Shane Steichen announced the decision on Wednesday (September 23), stating that Pierce will attempt to rehabilitate the injury rather than undergo another procedure. There is currently no set timeline for his return.

Pierce, who signed a record-setting four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts in March, initially had surgery on his left ankle and heel earlier this year. Despite missing some time due to the operation, Pierce returned to play in the Colts' first two games of the season. However, during the game against the Chiefs, he left in the first quarter after experiencing pain and was unable to put weight on his left foot.

The Colts, who are currently 0-2 this season, will miss Pierce's presence on the field. He led the NFL in yards per reception in the past two seasons and was a key player in the Colts' offensive lineup. Without him, the team will rely on players like Josh Downs, who impressed with seven catches and 72 receiving yards against Kansas City, and Laquon Treadwell and Darius Slayton to step up in his absence.

The earliest Pierce can return is Week 7 when the Colts face the Minnesota Vikings. Until then, the team will have to manage without their star receiver as they aim to break a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.