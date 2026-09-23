Commanders' QB Still Meeting Specialists About Elbow

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to consult with specialists regarding his elbow injury, with no set timetable for his return, as confirmed by head coach Dan Quinn. Daniels dislocated his left elbow during Sunday's (September 20) game against the Dallas Cowboys, and his return will depend on expert opinions. According to NFL.com, Daniels will be sidelined for at least a week.

This is Daniels' second elbow injury in two years, having previously dislocated the same elbow last season against the Seattle Seahawks. After returning from that injury, he aggravated it again, leading to an extended absence. The team is cautious this time, seeking comprehensive evaluations before determining a course of action.

In Daniels' absence, Marcus Mariota will start as quarterback for the Commanders in their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mariota stepped in during the game against the Cowboys, completing 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. WUSA9 reports that Mariota's leadership is highly regarded within the team, and he is expected to maintain the offensive strategy with minimal changes.

The Commanders, currently 0-2, will host the Seahawks, who are 2-0, in their home opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The team has not yet discussed adding another quarterback, with rookie Athan Kaliakmanis serving as the backup. Sportsnet notes that Quinn might provide an update on Daniels' status later this week.