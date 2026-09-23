Dead Kennedys Guitarist East Bay Ray Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

By Will Mendelson

September 23, 2026

Dead Kennedys guitarist and founding member East Bay Ray has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The legendary punk band announced the 67-year-old musician’s diagnosis in a statement on Instagram, adding that he plans to remain on the road for as long as he can.

“Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows and expresses his appreciation to everyone for their continued support,” the band’s management said.

Born Raymond John Pepperell, East Bay Ray co-founded the punk group in San Francisco in 1978. The guitarist is expected to join the band for its upcoming run of West Coast shows, which begins Oct. 6 in Seattle and wraps Oct. 11 in Riverside, Calif. The rockers haven't announced any changes to their upcoming performances following East Bay Ray’s diagnosis.

He and bassist Klaus Flouride are the two remaining founding members currently performing with Dead Kennedys.

Dead Kennedys
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