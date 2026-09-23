DOJ Says Trump Can Shut Out Reporters From WH

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has argued that President Donald Trump can restrict access for certain news organizations to the White House, citing national security concerns. In a court filing on Tuesday (September 22), the DOJ stated that the president has the authority to limit reporters' access to specific areas, such as the Oval Office, if their reporting is deemed a threat to national security. The filing specifically mentions CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, accusing them of engaging in practices that raise security concerns.

The legal arguments come as these three outlets have filed a lawsuit to regain their White House access, claiming the ban violates First Amendment rights. The case is set for an emergency hearing on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly. The lawsuit alleges that the ban is a "direct assault" on the First Amendment and accuses the Trump administration of viewpoint discrimination, which is prohibited by the Constitution.

President Trump announced the ban last Friday, stating that he might extend it to other outlets. In a social media post, he criticized the targeted outlets for spreading "fake news" and labeled their coverage a national security threat. The White House has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The case is expected to test the limits of press protections under the First Amendment. Historically, federal courts in Washington have ruled in favor of restoring journalists' access when administrations have attempted to revoke it. Legal experts have widely condemned the ban as unconstitutional, noting that similar prohibitions have been overturned by the courts in the past.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico have emphasized their commitment to continue covering the Trump administration despite the access restrictions. The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for press freedom in the United States.