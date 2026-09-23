Dolly Parton's Nephew Accused Of Threats, Attempted Extortion

A Nashville judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, following allegations of threats, intimidation, and attempted extortion. Seaver, who served as the head of security for Parton's estate, was dismissed from his position last week. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday (September 22), accuses him of threatening to destroy Parton's brand and start a podcast to damage her brand partnerships unless he received payment.

According to court filings obtained by Nine.com.au, Seaver allegedly described himself as a "killer" and claimed to have access to military-grade weaponry. He reportedly threatened staff and business partners of She's Alive, LLC (SAL), the company Parton established to protect her legacy. The lawsuit claims Seaver's behavior began weeks before Parton's death on August 25 and intensified afterward.

Seaver, who announced Parton's death via Instagram, has denied the allegations, telling TMZ that his comments were taken out of context. He described himself as a "career soldier and military contractor" and insisted that his words were part of a private conversation with Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

The restraining order, filed by Nozell on behalf of SAL, aims to prevent Seaver from interfering with Parton's business affairs or contacting her business partners. The lawsuit highlights the fear and disruption caused by Seaver's alleged threats, leading to resignations and the need for additional security measures.

As reported by Variety, Seaver's alleged campaign of intimidation has already resulted in the withdrawal of Parton's trusts and estates attorney and has forced SAL to retain private security for its personnel.

Seaver's actions have sparked a legal battle that could impact Parton's estate, which is overseen by Nozell and Pinnacle Bank. Despite the turmoil, Parton's legacy continues with the upcoming opening of her museum in Nashville and a Broadway musical dramatizing her life.