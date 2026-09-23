Florida Plastic Surgeon Convicted Of Murder In Missing Lawyer Case

A Florida plastic surgeon has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of lawyer Steven Cozzi, whose body has never been found. The case, which has drawn statewide attention, centers on Tomasz Kosowski, who was convicted by Judge Joseph Bulone after prosecutors argued he had a "malicious and personal obsession" with Cozzi.

Cozzi, 41, vanished in March 2023 while working at his law firm. At the time, Cozzi was representing clients in a civil suit against Kosowski. Prosecutors said Kosowski "methodically and systematically" planned and carried out the murder, driven by anger and personal animosity connected to the ongoing legal dispute. Evidence presented in court included surveillance footage and forensic findings, including DNA evidence that linked Cozzi’s blood to the law office bathroom, Kosowski’s truck, and the garage of his Tarpon Springs home. However, Cozzi's body remains missing.

Despite the absence of a body, Judge Bulone found the evidence compelling enough to convict Kosowski of first-degree murder. The conviction brings some closure to Cozzi's family and colleagues, who have awaited answers since his disappearance.

Sentencing for Kosowski is expected soon, and he faces a possible life sentence or the death penalty.