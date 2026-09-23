Former NFL Star Antonio Brown To Take Plea Deal

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is preparing to accept a plea deal in his attempted second-degree murder case. Brown's attorney announced that Miami-Dade County prosecutors offered a deal that Brown couldn't refuse. Despite accepting the deal, Brown maintains his innocence, asserting that he acted in self-defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law when he allegedly shot at someone during a boxing match in Miami in May 2025.

The plea agreement, which Brown is expected to accept on Thursday (September 24), will allow him to serve probation instead of facing a potential 20-year prison sentence if convicted. Brown's legal team argues that the plea deal is a fair resolution, considering the circumstances of the incident.

The case has drawn significant attention, given Brown's high-profile career in the NFL. He was a standout player known for his exceptional skills on the field. However, his career has been marred by legal troubles and controversies in recent years.

This plea deal marks another chapter in Brown's tumultuous post-NFL life. As he prepares to accept the terms, the legal proceedings will conclude, and he will avoid a lengthy prison sentence.