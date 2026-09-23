Giants' QB To Have Season-Ending Surgery

The New York Giants face a significant setback as quarterback Jaxson Dart will undergo season-ending surgery following a knee injury sustained during Monday's (September 21) 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite initial reports suggesting a sprained MCL, further evaluations revealed more extensive damage to his MCL, PCL, and meniscus, though his ACL remains intact.

Dart's injury occurred early in the game when he was hit while attempting a pass, leading to his exit and subsequent evaluations. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-rays were negative, but an MRI confirmed the severity of the injury. Giants head coach John Harbaugh had initially hoped for a less serious outcome, but the MRI results indicated the need for surgery.

With Dart sidelined, Jameis Winston will take over as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Winston, who struggled to generate offense in Dart's absence, will aim to lead the Giants as they face upcoming games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants' roster has been plagued by injuries, with wide receiver Malik Nabers, linebacker Brian Burns, and left tackle Andrew Thomas also dealing with injuries from the same game. The team will have to adapt quickly as they navigate the rest of the season without their starting quarterback.