Guardians' Win Streak, Tied Races Headline Action

By iHeartRadio

September 23, 2026

Athletics v Cleveland Guardians
Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians are on a roll, looking to extend their winning streak to seven games as they face the Boston Red Sox in Boston on Wednesday (September 23). The Guardians currently hold a slim lead in the American League Central over the Chicago White Sox, making each game crucial as the season nears its end.

Meanwhile, the race for the American League West is heating up with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers tied for the top spot. The Astros are visiting the Seattle Mariners, while the Rangers are hosting the New York Mets. In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres are in a tight race for the top wild card spots. The Phillies will play the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs will face the Miami Marlins, and the Padres will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Cleveland.com, the Guardians managed to maintain their lead by defeating Boston, while the AL West and NL wild card races remain intense. The Guardians' recent performance has been bolstered by strong contributions from players like Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, who have been key in their offensive lineup.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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