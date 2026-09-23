Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years for 2006 Assault

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former movie mogul, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday (September 23) in New York for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a former production assistant, in 2006. The sentencing marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal battles that have surrounded Weinstein since the #MeToo movement brought numerous allegations against him to light.

Weinstein, 74, was originally sentenced to 23 years in 2020, but that conviction was overturned in 2024 due to prejudicial testimony from other women not directly involved in the case. A retrial in 2025 found him guilty once more, leading to the current sentencing. Haley, who has also gone by the name Mimi Haleyi, expressed that the assault had a lasting impact on her life, saying, "It's a life sentence for me."

Despite his conviction, Weinstein maintains his innocence. "I do have remorse for Miriam Haley's pain, but I have to reiterate my innocence," he told the court. Weinstein's defense requested a lighter sentence, citing his failing health, which includes chronic myeloid leukemia and heart issues.

The former producer, known for hits like "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction," is also awaiting resentencing in California for a 2013 rape and assault case. A California appeals court upheld his conviction but vacated his 16-year sentence, necessitating a new sentencing hearing.

Weinstein's legal troubles have been a pivotal part of the #MeToo movement, which has seen numerous high-profile figures in the entertainment industry held accountable for sexual misconduct. The movement began in 2017 when allegations against Weinstein first surfaced, leading to a global reckoning on sexual harassment and assault.