Hawaii Declares State Of Emergency As Another Potential Hurricane Approaches

Hawaii is under a state of emergency after officials declared urgent warnings on Wednesday (September 23) as a rapidly intensifying tropical depression, officially named Fifteen-E, nears the islands. Forecasters say the storm could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before approaching the Big Island, raising concerns for more than a million residents across the state.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fifteen-E was located about 320 miles south-southeast of South Point, Hawaii, early Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The system is moving west-northwest at six miles per hour and is expected to become a named tropical storm—Nolo—by Wednesday. Meteorologists predict the cyclone will reach hurricane strength within days, with a sharp northward turn likely on Thursday, bringing it close to Hawaii Island as a major hurricane on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Watch for Hawaii and Maui counties starting at noon Wednesday and lasting through Saturday evening. The forecast calls for periods of heavy rain, particularly on Hawaii Island and Maui, with life-threatening flooding possible, especially in areas already impacted by Hurricane Lala in August. Winds are also expected to intensify, and forecasters warn that dangerous surf and rip currents will affect south and east shores by Friday.

Authorities stress the importance of heeding warnings and preparing for potential power outages, road closures, and hazardous conditions as the storm approaches. The next few days are critical as experts continue to track the storm’s progress and adjust forecasts for landfall and severity.