Hearing Set For Today On White House Media Ban

An emergency hearing is scheduled for today (Wednesday, September 23) regarding President Donald Trump's decision to ban CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House. The lawsuit filed by these media outlets seeks to restore their access, which was revoked after President Trump accused them of spreading "fake news" and negative coverage.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a court document on Tuesday (September 22) supporting the ban, arguing that access to the White House is a "privilege" and not a right. The DOJ cited national security concerns and claimed that the outlets failed to maintain professional standards, including publishing sensitive information. The White House Press Office sent letters to the outlets detailing the reasons for the ban and provided a deadline of Friday (September 25) to contest the decision.

President Trump announced the ban on Friday (September 18) via a Truth Social post, stating that the decision was due to the outlets' constant reporting of "FAKE NEWS." The ban has led to the White House television press pool halting coverage of Trump's events, although print and radio pools remain in place.

The lawsuit filed by CNN, MSNOW, and Politico argues that the ban violates the First Amendment and due process protections. The outlets emphasize that the government should not decide what the press reports or publishes. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who previously ruled against Trump in a similar case in 2018, will preside over the hearing. The media outlets hope to obtain a temporary restraining order to restore their access to the White House.

First Amendment experts and the White House Correspondents’ Association have criticized the ban as unconstitutional. The outcome of today's hearing could have significant implications for press freedom and the relationship between the media and the White House.