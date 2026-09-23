Hurricane Polo Intensity Fluctuating Off Mexico

Hurricane Polo, a powerful Category 4 storm, continues to churn off the southwestern coast of Mexico. As of Wednesday morning (September 23), the storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased from 180 mph to 155 mph, just below the Category 5 threshold. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Polo to remain a "very powerful major hurricane" with fluctuating intensity over the next few days.

Polo, which rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours, is currently located approximately 165 miles south of Zihuatanejo and 320 miles southeast of Manzanillo. The NHC forecasts that Polo will move northwest, skirting the Mexican coast without making landfall. Despite this, the storm's strong winds and heavy rains pose significant threats to coastal areas.

The NHC has issued tropical storm warnings for parts of Mexico's Pacific coast, including Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima, where tropical storm conditions are expected through Thursday. Mexican authorities have taken precautionary measures, such as closing ports and suspending classes in affected areas. According to NBC News, President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Polo is not expected to make landfall.

The storm's rapid intensification has surprised meteorologists, with the NHC describing the rate of strengthening as "truly remarkable." This rapid development is attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has created favorable conditions for hurricane formation in the Pacific.

Residents along the coast are bracing for potential impacts, including life-threatening flooding and mudslides due to heavy rainfall. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a weather alert, urging citizens to avoid beaches and heed local warnings. The NHC forecasts 3 to 6 inches of rain in Guerrero and Michoacán, with up to 8 inches possible in some areas.

In addition to Polo, Tropical Storm Odalys is also being monitored. The potential interaction between Polo and Odalys could create further uncertainty in Polo's path, as noted by Mathrubhumi. The Fujiwhara effect, where two cyclones influence each other's movements, may occur, complicating forecasts.

Despite Polo's offshore position, the NHC warns that hazardous conditions can extend far from the storm's center. Coastal communities remain vigilant as they prepare for possible impacts from this powerful hurricane.