Iowa Rep. Hinson Urges House To Address Diesel Price Surge

By iHeartRadio

September 23, 2026

GOP Iowa Senate Candidate Ashley Hinson Attends Americans For Prosperity Event
Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson from Iowa is urging the House to reconvene immediately to tackle the escalating diesel prices affecting Iowans. Hinson, who is also running for the Iowa Senate seat this November, emphasized the need for relief in a post on X, stating, "Americans need relief and I'll work with anyone to deliver." This statement came after President Donald Trump called for a ban on diesel exports during a press conference in New York on Tuesday (September 21).

Hinson's call to action is in response to the ongoing war in Iran, which has contributed to rising fuel costs. According to Politico, she has proposed suspending the gas tax, pausing diesel exports, and creating a diesel relief program to assist farmers and truckers. The average price of diesel in Des Moines recently reached $6.33 per gallon, significantly impacting businesses reliant on transportation.

This is not the first time Hinson has voiced concerns over the Iran war. She previously warned that the war could become a "political liability" if it continued. Her Democratic opponent, Josh Turek, criticized her for voting against resolutions to end the war, claiming her proposals mimic his own.

As reported by The Hill, Iowa's agricultural sector, heavily reliant on diesel, is feeling the pressure. Hinson's stance reflects the sentiments of many Iowans who are experiencing the economic strain.

With the midterm elections approaching, Hinson's position could influence voters in Iowa's politically elastic districts. Her call for action is part of a broader Republican strategy to address affordability issues linked to the war.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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