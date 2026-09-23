Judge Orders Texas Prisons To Be Air Conditioned By 2029

A federal judge has mandated that all Texas prisons must be equipped with air conditioning by the end of 2029. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order on Tuesday (September 22), stating that the current conditions in Texas prisons without air conditioning violate the Eighth Amendment, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) estimates that the project could cost $1.5 billion.

Currently, only about one-third of the state's 104 prison facilities have air conditioning. Judge Pitman emphasized that the TDCJ's current measures to combat extreme heat are inadequate, citing ongoing injuries and deaths as evidence of the risks posed by the heat. He instructed the TDCJ to develop and implement a plan to install air conditioning in all facilities by December 31, 2029.

The ruling is a significant victory for inmate advocates and follows a long-standing debate over prison conditions in Texas. The decision could impact the state's budget planning, as TDCJ has requested $289 million for air conditioning in its 2028-29 legislative appropriations request. However, this request falls short of the funding needed to meet the court's deadline.

The TDCJ plans to appeal the ruling, arguing that it has robust heat mitigation measures in place. Despite this, the agency aims to increase the number of air-conditioned beds to 90,000 by 2028. The state's prison population is projected to exceed 150,000 by then, leaving many inmates without air conditioning.

Marci Marie Simmons, a former inmate and plaintiff in the lawsuit, celebrated the ruling, calling it a "huge win" for Texans. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle over prison conditions in Texas, with the potential to save lives and improve the quality of life for incarcerated individuals.