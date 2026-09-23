Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance At L.A. Park

A group of musicians jamming out in a Los Angeles park got quite the surprise this week when Justin Bieber joined in on the action.

The SWAG singer, 32, was spotted sitting with some musicians playing instruments at MacArthur Park on Tuesday (September 22) and even hopped on the drum to play along with some of his own hits, including "Let Me Love You," for a free, impromptu performance, per People. Bieber also chatted with other fans in the area who were watching the group.

L.A. news outlet FOX 11 also reported that Bieber played his songs "Speed Demon," "All I Can Take" and "Yukon."

Bieber's latest musical outing was a smaller-scale performance compared to other shows he's had throughout the year. In January, he made his long-awaited return to the Grammys stage for the first time in four years for a stripped-down rendition of "Yukon." A few months later, he headlined the 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival across two weekends in April, first recreating his viral paparazzi moment in a YouTube-heavy set and later serenading superfan Billie Eilish on stage in an unforgettable moment set up by Bieber's wife Hailey. Most recently, he hit the international stage for a performance during the first Halftime Show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final match in July.