Kenny Loggins Reveals Surprising 'Indiana Jones' Inspiration Behind 'Leap Of Faith'

Kenny Loggins found inspiration for one of his album titles in an unlikely place: Indiana Jones.

The legendary musician revealed the story behind his 1991 album Leap of Faith during a Sept. 17 conversation at the Grammy Museum following a screening of his documentary, Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart.

At the time, Loggins believed his career with Columbia Records could be coming to an end.

“I knew that Columbia Records was about to drop me from the label,” he recalled, per PEOPLE. “And so I knew that I had to get to the core of what I needed to write.”

Believing the album might be his “last chance,” Loggins found inspiration in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

“The title of that album came from an Indiana Jones movie when he has to walk out onto a bridge he can’t see,” Loggins explained, referencing the film’s famous leap-of-faith scene.

More than three decades later, the "Celebrate Me Home" hitmaker is revisiting his life and career in Conviction of the Heart. The documentary will open the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival on Sept. 25.