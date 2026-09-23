Lawyer For Clancy Holdout Juror Criticizes Defense Inquiry

The lawyer for the holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's mistrial is opposing a defense request to investigate his client. Clancy, a Massachusetts woman, admitted to killing her three young children in 2023 but claimed she was not criminally responsible due to postpartum psychosis. Attorney Edward Paltzik argues that questioning his client would undermine the protections for jury deliberations.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked the judge to review the juror's questionnaire, cellphone activity, and court history. The jury in Clancy's trial deadlocked 11-to-1, leading to a mistrial earlier this month. A hearing on the defense's request is scheduled for Monday (September 29).

According to a motion obtained by NewsCenter 5, Reddington is seeking information on whether the juror used their cellphone during deliberations. The judge overseeing the trial has impounded related documents but has not yet made a final ruling on the requests.

The holdout juror, Michael Péguy Desronvil, expressed no doubts about his position that Clancy should be found guilty. In a statement, Desronvil said, "I didn't have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present."

Reddington's motion also references comments from a fellow juror about Desronvil's alleged behavior during deliberations. The motion calls for a review of Desronvil's cellphone records and courthouse video of the jury-room corridor during deliberations.

Clancy's next court appearance in Plymouth Superior Court is scheduled for Monday (September 29), where Reddington is expected to request the charges be dropped. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz is also expected to announce whether Clancy will face a retrial.

Clancy faces three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her children, Callan, Cora, and Dawson, after she strangled them in January 2023. She then attempted suicide, resulting in paralysis, and appeared in court in a wheelchair throughout her trial.