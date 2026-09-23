Measles Exposure Reported At Major League Ballpark

Missouri health officials are alerting the public to possible measles exposure at Busch Stadium and several local businesses in the St. Louis area between September 12 and September 14. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said a person infected with measles was present at these locations during specific time frames, raising concerns about community spread. According to the department, the most significant exposure occurred at Busch Stadium on September 12, where the individual was seated in Section 141 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Other locations identified by health officials include the Cat’s Meow in Soulard, which saw possible exposure from 3:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., as well as Paddy O’s downtown from 9:30 p.m. until closing on the same day. Additional sites across Pacific and Chesterfield were also listed. The warning follows the confirmation of the first measles case in a St. Louis County resident in two decades.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the person leaves the area. Symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after exposure but can show up as late as 21 days. Early signs include fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes, followed by the well-known measles rash. White spots may also appear in the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

Health officials urge anyone who was at the named locations during the specified times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days from their date of exposure. If symptoms develop, people should call their health care provider before visiting a clinic or hospital to avoid exposing others. The department has stressed the importance of vaccination, as measles can be dangerous, particularly for children and those with weakened immune systems.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.