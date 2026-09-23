MO Redrawn Congressional Map Heads Back To SCOTUS

A dispute over Missouri's congressional map is once again heading to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Monday (September 21), a federal appeals court upheld a redrawn state congressional map, favoring Missouri Republicans for the upcoming elections. The appeals court's decision supports using the new map, which was also used in the August primary, but the Supreme Court had previously blocked its use for the November election.

The legal battle began when the Missouri legislature passed a new map, backed by President Donald Trump, which was challenged by groups like People Not Politicians. These groups argue the map is gerrymandered to favor Republicans and have asked the Supreme Court to block the lower court's order. They claim ballots using the older map have already been printed and mailed, with absentee voting beginning Tuesday (September 22) in Missouri.

The appeals panel, consisting of judges appointed by former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, ruled that reverting to the previous districts would violate the U.S. Constitution. However, the panel delayed the order's effect for a week to allow for an appeal. Missouri Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Bob Onder and state Sen. Rick Brattin, argue there is still time to switch back to the Trump-backed map.

The Supreme Court, which has twice sided against the Trump-backed map, has asked for a response from Missouri Republicans by the end of the day today. The outcome of this case could impact the November election, as local officials have already sent absentee ballots to overseas citizens and military voters using the older map.