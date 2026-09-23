Niall Horan Honors Liam Payne In Touching 'End Of An Era' Tribute

Niall Horan honored his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on the opening night of his Dinner Party Live On Tour.

During his show in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday (September 22), Horan shared a touching tribute to Payne after playing his song "End of an Era," which in itself was written as a tribute to his late friend, who passed away in October 2024. After the song came to an end, a recording of Payne's voice began to play as he spoke about his bandmate's experience with the success of One Direction, per Billboard.

"We thought something might happen, but never anything like this," Payne could be heard saying, according to videos shared online. "I'm always trying to remind myself of where I come from and where I've managed to get to in my life. It's amazing, really..."